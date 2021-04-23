Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

