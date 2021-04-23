Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.12. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

