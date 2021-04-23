Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.45). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.