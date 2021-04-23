Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

