Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

PFBC stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

