Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

