Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.