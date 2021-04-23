Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.