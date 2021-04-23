FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Maximus stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

