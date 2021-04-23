Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

