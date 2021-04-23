Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

