Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $17.32. Hudson Global shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 9,507 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,196 shares of company stock worth $211,268. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

