Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $147,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 457 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

