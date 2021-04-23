3,155 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.