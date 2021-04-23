Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76.

