Phala.Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.