Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.05 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

