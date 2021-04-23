Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 188.98 ($2.47) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 147.48 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.93. The stock has a market cap of £190.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.50.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

