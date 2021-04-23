MarketPeak Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.