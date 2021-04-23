Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $320,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

