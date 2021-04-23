Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,821,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

