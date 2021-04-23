Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.93. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

