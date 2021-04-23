Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.93. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

