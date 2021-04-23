Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $338.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

