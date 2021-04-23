The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $312.09 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $314.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

