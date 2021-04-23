Alembic Global Advisors Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.