Investors Purchase Large Volume of SS&C Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,277 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

