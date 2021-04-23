The Middleby Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 855% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

