Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BMRC opened at $35.52 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

