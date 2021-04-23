FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

