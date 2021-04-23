Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

