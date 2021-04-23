Telemus Capital LLC Buys 795 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

