Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $288.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

