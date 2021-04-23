Telemus Capital LLC Has $961,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

