Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.61.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $129.39 and a fifty-two week high of $226.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

