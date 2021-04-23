The Transfer Token Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $825.40 million and $2.10 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00015669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00036644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

