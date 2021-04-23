OneLedger Price Tops $0.0156 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. OneLedger has a market cap of $7.08 million and $963,540.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

