Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNCA opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

