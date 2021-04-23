Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $10.10 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

