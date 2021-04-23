Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.72-1.76 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

