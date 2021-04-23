Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.