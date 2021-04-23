MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.55 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

