MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 37 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NVR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,053.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,826.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,028.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,704.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4,371.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

