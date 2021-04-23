China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $15.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 436,727 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

