Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.04. 58,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 152,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

About Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

STAR Peak Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

