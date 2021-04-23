WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

