Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

