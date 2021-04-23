Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

