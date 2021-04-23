Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.99 on Friday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.