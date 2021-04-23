GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. GATX also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

GATX stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

