RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

